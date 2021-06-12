Russian Defense Ministry observes 38 attacks by al- Nusra terrorists in de-escalation zone of Idleb

Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that terrorists of Jabhat Nusra, deployed in de-escalation zone in Idleb, carried out 38 during the past

Deputy commander of the Russian Coordination Center, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, said that during the past 24 hours, the center recorded 38 attacks by terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra, including 17 in Idleb province , 8 in Lattakia, 4 in Aleppo, and 9 in Hama

He added that the monitoring devices observed that attacks coming from positions of terrorist organizations deployed in surroundings of Idleb