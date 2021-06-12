Discounts, incentive offers in monthly shopping festival “Made in Syria” in Jableh city, Lattakia

The monthly shopping festival of “Made in Syria”, which is held by Damascus Chamber of Industry and its countryside in the city of Jableh, witnessed a turnout by citizens to secure their needs of various goods at competitive prices

One hundred local industrial companies from several cities offer real discounts on their products during the festival, whose activities continue in the former Firdaws Cinema hall, according to Mohamed Omar, a supervisor at the festival administration

Yasser Issa, the managing director of one of the companies in the festival, considered that the Festival is an important opportunity to promote the company products with a discount rate of 10 percent, in addition to gifts offered to visitors at the end of the festival