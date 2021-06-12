A militant of QSD militia killed, another injured in an attack on their vehicle in Hasaka countryside

A militant from QSD militia was killed and another was wounded in an attack near the village of Umm Hajira in the eastern countryside of Hasaka city

Local sources told SANA that a militant from QSD militia was killed and another wounded in an explosive device attack carried out by the popular factions on a vehicle on the outskirts of the village of Um Hajira in al-Hawl town in the eastern countryside of Hasaka city

The sources pointed out that the QSD militia brought reinforcements to the area and stormed the houses surrounding the site of the attack