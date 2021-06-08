Cabinet discusses draft law on state-owned and joint companies

The cabinet discussed on Tuesday a draft law on public joint stock companies and joint companies which allows the establishment of companies totally owned by the state, joint companies and public joint stock holding companies

The draft law aims to develop the economic public sector, increase its productivity and profitability, enhance the capabilities of human resources and achieve administrative and economic efficiency

The cabinet, in a weekly session chaired by Premier, Hussein Arnous, agreed to grant 35 billion SYP in advance to the Syrian Trade Establishment to provide sugar and rice materials for citizens