Syrian community in Argentina celebrates winning of Dr. Bashar al-Assad in presidential election

Members of the Syrian community in Argentina have celebrated the winning of Dr. Bashar al-Assad in the presidential elections through a massive national event held at the headquarters of the Syrian embassy in the capital city of Buenos Aires, attended by a number of clergymen and heads of Syrian associations, clubs and centers across Argentina

Participants in the celebration reiterated their standing by their homeland, Syria, in the face of terrorism and its supporters, and the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed by the United States and some Western countries on the Syrian people, stressing that the success of the presidential elections in Syria dealt a strong blow to the West, which tried by various means to influence the results of the elections and to interference in the internal affairs of Syria

Chargé d’affaires of the Syrian Embassy in Argentina, Mohammad Maher Mahfouz, said in a speech during the celebration that the achievement of the constitutional entitlement is a victory for the will of the Syrians over the hegemony schemes and attempts of foreign interference in Syria’s internal affairs, as well as a protection of national sovereignty

Mahfouz noted that the results of the presidential elections expressed the Syrian people’s love and loyalty to their president, and their confidence in the ability of their leadership to achieve victory over terrorism and all the other extremist forces

In turn, Jawdat Ibrahim, Head of the Syrian-Lebanese Club in Buenos Aires, congratulated the Syrian people in a speech during the ceremony, on President al-Assad’s winning in the presidential elections, hailing the wide participation of the Syrian community in the presidential elections

Archbishop Youhanna Ghasali, Archbishop of the Syriac Orthodox in Argentina, also extended his warm congratulations to President al-Assad on his winning in the presidential elections, praising the steadfastness of the Syrian people in the fight against terrorism and the countries that support it

Archbishop Ghassali said that the elections are a message of pride and glory to the Syrians who have demonstrated their steadfastness and belonging to their homeland, Syria

For his part, Hafez Abbas, Head of the Islamic Charitable Society, expressed his congratulations and joy for President al-Assad’s winning in the presidential elections, pointing out that Syria will remain a beacon of culture and civilization in the world thanks to President al-Assad’s leadership