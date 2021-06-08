Temperatures around average, skies clear in general

Temperatures will remain around average in most regions as the country is affected by a superficial low air pressure accompanied by southwestern air currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere

Meteorology Department expected in its Tuesday bulletin that the skies will be clear in general with some scattered clouds, while the weather will be misty in the eastern, al-Jazeera and al-Badia (semi-desert) regions, and at night, the weather will be relatively cold, especially over the mountains

The wind will be westerly to northwesterly with a low to moderate speed, and the sea waves will be low in height

The expected temperatures in some major Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 33/16, Daraa 31/16, Homs 32/16, Lattakia 27/16, Aleppo 33/17 and Deir Ezzor 39/22