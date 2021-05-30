Turkish occupation and its mercenaries shell Maraanaz village in Aleppo countryside

Turkish regime forces and their mercenaries of terrorist organizations on Sunday targeted with rocket and artillery shells Maraanaz village in Aleppo northern countryside

Civil sources told SANA that several artillery and rocket shells launched by Turkish occupation and its mercenaries fell on the residential neighborhoods in Maraanaz village in the north of Aleppo city, causing material damage to private and public properties

The sources noted that some shells fell on the agricultural fields, causing an outbreak of several separate fires