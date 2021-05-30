Popular gathering at New Clock Square in Homs to celebrate the winning of Dr. Bashar al-Assad with the post of President of the Republic
A popular gathering was held on Sunday at the New Clock Square in Homs to celebrate the winning of Dr. Bashar al-Assad with the post of President of the Syrian Arab Republic
Participants in the gathering raised national flags, and photos of President al-Assad. and chanted slogans of victory , affirming that they chose the best candidate capable of bringing Syria to safety