President al-Assad receives congratulation cables from Presidents of Lebanon, DPRK, Abkhazia, and Palestine on his winning presidential election

President Bashar al-Assad received on Saturday congratulation cables from Lebanese President, General Michel Aoun, President of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong-un, President of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on his winning the presidential election

President Aoun said that “I heartily congratulate you on the occasion of your re-election as President of the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic hoping that efforts will continue in the next phase to stabilize your country and restore cohesion among all its parts, so that the brotherly Syrian people enjoy security and prosperity, and the process of returning the displaced to their homeland will be consolidated in order to participate in its construction

President Aoun affirmed the deeply-rooted historical ties biding the two countries

President of DPRK congratulated President al-Assad on his election as President of Syria

“The Syrian government and people have shown through the national entitlement their firm determination to protect the country’s sovereignty and security under your leadership and thwart aggressive conspiracies, threats and continuous obstacles circulated by several hostile and imperialist forces,” President Kim Jong Un said

He said that “I also take this occasion to express to you the complete confidence that friendly and historical relations which binding DPRK and Syria will witness further development

Abkhazian President also congratulated President al-Assad on winning the presidential election

He said the results of the popular vote indicate the great support of the Syrian people for President al-Assad’s policy aimed at protecting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

He said that the results of his official visit to Syria will have a great positive effect on developing comprehensive and mutually beneficial relations between Abkhazia and Syria to serve the interest of the peoples of the two countries

The Palestinian President expressed his pride in brotherly relations and mutual respect between the two peoples and countries and his keenness on enhancing these relations for the two country’s mutual interest