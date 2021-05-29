Foreign Ministry: EU renewal of unilateral coercive measures against Syria prove its full partnership in unjust war on the country

The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry has affirmed that European Union’s renewal of unilateral, inhuman coercive measures against Syria uncover false values of this institution

An official source at the Ministry told SANA in a statement on Saturday that once again, the European Union institution proves its complete distance from reality, its full partnership in the unjust war on Syria, and its responsibility for bloodshed of Syrians and destruction of their achievements

The source added that the European Union’s renewal of unilateral, inhuman coercive measures against Syria uncover false values of this institution because these coercive measures affect the Syrian citizens in their life, health and livelihood ,and constitute a flagrant violation of the most basic human rights and principles of international humanitarian law

The source went on saying that it became clear that these coercive measures represent one aspect of the war on Syria, adding that as the Syrian people and the heroic Syrian Arab Army managed to defeat terrorism and its supporters, and their massive flocking to ballot boxes in the presidential election, they proved that they are more determined to foil all attempts aimed at influencing the independence of the Syrian national decision

The institution of EU has lost credibility and influence in events in the region and the world due to its wrong approaches and its blind subordination to the US policy, the source concluded