Spring weather continues to affect the country

Temperatures will drop to become around average in most regions while it will be from 2 to 4 degrees above average in al-Jazeera , al-Badia and the eastern region as the country is affected by a superficial low air pressure in all layers of the atmosphere

Meteorology Department expected in its Saturday bulletin that the weather will be clear to partly cloudy in general, local rain showers are expected over mountainous heights, and it will be misty and dusty in the eastern region and al-Badia

The wind will be western to southwestern of moderate speed with active gusts of 60 Km per hour and the sea waves will be low in height

The expected temperatures in some major cities will be as follows: Damascus 30/15 , Aleppo 30/16 , Tartous 26/20 ,Lattakia 27/20 ,Homs 27/16