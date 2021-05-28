President Maduro congratulates President al-Assad on winning presidential election

President al-Assad received on Friday a congratulation cable from President of Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, in which he congratulated him on winning the presidential election

“On behalf of the people and government of Venezuela, I congratulate the Syrian people and President al-Assad on the results of the presidential election,” as president Maduro said in the cable

He added that the presidential election was a victory for Syrian peace and national sovereignty over the fierce war imposed on the fraternal Syrian people, who, under the leadership of President Bashar al-Assad, withstood with dignity and patriotism

“The mass turnout to voting is a clear message about the people’s rejection of the alleged agendas of the imperial powers”, the president said, reiterating firm support of Venezuela for brotherly Syria and its readiness to deepen and expand bilateral cooperation