Temperatures around average, dusty weather in eastern regions and al-Badia

Temperatures continue to drop to become around average in most regions, whil remaining above average from 2 to 4 degrees in eastern regions, al-Jazzera and al-Badia as the country is affected by a superficial low air pressure from the southeast accompanied by southwestern air currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere

Meteorology Department Expected in its Friday bulletin that the weather will be partly cloudy in general, while it be dusty in the eastern regions and al-Badia

The wind will be western to southwestern of moderate speed, with active gusts

The expected temperatures in some main Syrian cities will be in Damascus 33/16, Homs 31/15, Hasaka 39/18, Lattakia 25/16, Aleppo 37/16 and Deir Ezzor 42/21