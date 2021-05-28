Health Ministry: 50 new coronavirus cases recorded, 6 patients recover, 4 pass away

Health Ministry announced on Thursday that 50 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Syria, adding that 6 patients recovered, and 4 others passed away

The Ministry said, in a statement that the total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Syria has reached 24,365 till now, of which 21,583 have recovered and 1, 754 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was recorded in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad, while the first death was recorded on the 29th of the same month