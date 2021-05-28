Dr. Bashar al-Assad elected President of the Syrian Arab Republic with the majority of votes

Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammouda Sabbagh announced on Thursday the winning of Dr. Bashar al-Assad with the post of President of the Syrian Arab Republic, having the majority of votes with 95.1%

“Dr. Bashar al-Assad gained 13.540.860 votes with 95.1% out of the total correct votes,” Speaker Sabbagh said at a press conference

Sabbagh added that the number of voters who have the right to cast their votes inside and outside Syria reached 18.107.109, while the number of those who cast their votes inside and outside the country reached 14.239.140 with 78.64%