Mikdad: latest developments in occupied Palestinian lands uncovered racial nature of occupation entity

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faysal Mikdad, said that the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian lands have uncovered the racial nature of the Israeli occupation making use of the US- Western Support to its acts

“ The suffering of the Palestinian people and the Syrian citizens in the occupied Syrian Golan should come to an end,” Mikdad stressed in a speech via video during activities of the 30th special session of the Human Rights Council on the grave situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories

He added the realizing just and comprehensive peace in the region requires the end to the Israeli occupation of the occupied Arab lands

Mikdad pointed out to the martyrdom of 254 Palestinians, including 70 children in Israeli latest aggression on Gaza Strip in addition to the destruction of 18 residential towers that includes 2000 apartments, tens of thousands of displaced persons, the destruction of schools, mosques, electricity and communications

He affirmed that Syria condemns those Israeli crimes as “war crimes and crimes against humanity” that requires the punishment of their perpetrators