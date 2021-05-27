Syria.Millenium

Israeli occupation forces arrest 15 Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli occupation forces arrested on Thursday 15 Palestinians in separate areas in the West Bank

Wafa news agency reported that the occupation forces stormed the towns of Sa’ir, east of Hebron, Kafr Nehme, west of Ramallah, al-Tawil neighborhood in al-Bireh, and Qalandia camp, east of occupied Jerusalem, and searched Palestinian homes and arrested 15 of them

On Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces arrested four Palestinians in the West Bank

