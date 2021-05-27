Syria.Millenium

Citizens of occupied Syrian Golan: presidential election entitlement a new victory for Syria

Citizens of occupied Syrian Golan affirmed that holding presidential election as scheduled was a new victory for Syria

Golan citizens organized a car rally on Wednesday that toured various occupied towns in support of the constitutional entitlement and in assertion of their adherence to the Syrian Arab identity and their homeland, pointing out that they are an integral part of the Syrian Arab Republic and stand by the president elected by the Syrians

They stressed that holding the election within its constitutional deadline as an application to the principle of sovereignty represent, after ten years of the hostile war, a sign of recovery and victory over the aggression

