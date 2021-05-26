Al-Jaafari: Holding presidential election is massage to the world that enemies of Syria will never affect independent decision

Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Bashar A-Jaafari, stressed that holding presidential election on its date represents a massage to the whole world that enemies of Syria will never affect its sovereignty, national independent decision and freedom, whatever the pressures are

Speaking to the Austrian newspaper of Die Presse and Austrian TV. Channel of O R F, Al-Jaafari added on Wednesday that attempts of forces targeting Syria to confuse this constitutional process and the national entitlement have never affected its smooth running as millions of citizens have come since early morning to the polling stations to cast their votes and choose the most qualified figure for leading Syria in the upcoming period

Al-Jaafari affirmed that holding the electoral entitlement according to the specified date in the constitution carries important indications on the internal and external domains, as on the internal level it confirms Syria’s adherence to implementing the constitution to which all Syrians approved, whereas on the external domain it is a strong letter to all those who have conspired against Syria since ten years that it is a strong state with its leadership, institutions and people

He reiterated the necessity of lifting the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed on Syria by the European Union that affect the Syrian people and hinder the return of refugees