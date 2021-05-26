Syria.Millenium

Higher Judicial committee extends electoral process for five hours until 12 midnight

Higher Judicial Committee for Election announced extending the duration of election for five extra hours in all polling stations in light of the large turnout to the ballot boxes

The committee said in a statement to SANA that in light of the large turnout to the ballot boxes, and upon reference of all judicial sub-committees, the higher committee decided to extend the duration of election for five hours until 12.00 midnight

