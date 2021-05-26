Higher Judicial Committee for Presidential election: Ballot boxes completely filled in a number of polling stations

Member of the Higher Judicial Committee for Presidential Election Judge Nouri Fares said that the ballot boxes in a number of polling stations has completely filled after less than four houses of starting the election process due to the large turnout by the voters

In a statement to SANA reporter, Fares said that the committees of the polling stations have communicated with the sub-committees in Deir Ezzor, Hasaka and Lattakia and informed them with their need to empty boxes and additional ballot paper, asserting that they were immediately provided with what is needed

He stressed that the election process is underway in these stations smoothly and transparently

The Committee stressed that the ballot boxes have also completely filled in polling stations in Damascus Countryside and Tartous provinces