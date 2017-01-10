ص 11:11 2017/01/10

Upon the directives of President Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s Ambassador in Beirut Ali Abdul-Kareem participated on Sunday the 8th of January 2017 in the ceremony of receiving the body of Late Patriarch Hilarion Cappucci of Jerusalem in Exile at Beirut International Airport.

“On behalf of President al-Assad, we came here to receive the body of this great struggler Patriarch Hilarion Cappucci,” Ambassador Abdul-Kareem said. He added “Syria, which has given birth to this great struggler, is proud of him.”

Archbishop of Jerusalem in Exile Hilarion Capucci passed away at the age of 94 in the Italian Capital of Rome on January 1st, 2017. The late Capucci was born in Aleppo city in 1922 and became a bishop of the Greek Catholic Church in Jerusalem in 1965.