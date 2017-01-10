ص 11:11 2017/01/10

Temperature degrees will continue to drop to become 2 to 4 degrees below average as the country is affected by a low air pressure in all layers of the atmosphere accompanied by a wet and cold air mass.

The Meteorology Department expected in its Monday bulletin that the weather will be partly cloudy in general to become rainy sometimes. Heavy rain showers accompanied with thunder and hail are expected in the coastal areas and snow on the heights exceeding 1000 meter.

The expected temperatures in some main Syrian cities are as follows: Damascus 07/03, Daraa 09/04, Homs 12/04, Hama 11/05, Lattakia 13/06, Aleppo 07/02 and Deir Ezzor 14/04.