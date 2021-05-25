Syrians head for polling centers tomorrow to elect President of the Republic

The Syrians head for the polling stations on Wednesday to cast their votes and choose president of the Syrian Arab Republic from among three candidates, Abdullah Abdullah, Bashar al-Assad and Mahmoud Marei

With preparations completed for the judicial subcommittees in the governorates and the cessation of all forms of electoral propaganda for the candidates on Tuesday, 12,102 polling centers will open on Wednesday in all governorates for the Syrian citizens, as the number of eligible voters registered inside and outside Syria has reached more than 18 million

Member of the Higher Judicial Committee for Elections, Judge Nouri Fares, said in a statement to SANA that prior to the presidential elections scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, necessary preparations had been completed to facilitate the electoral process, pointing out that all precautionary measures had been taken to address the Corona epidemic so that the voter could easily exercise his/her right