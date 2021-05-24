Information Minister inaugurates Media center to cover Presidential elections

Minister of Information Imad Sara inaugurated on Monday a Media center to cover the presidential elections at the building of the Ministry of Information in Damascus which presents services to all local, Arab and foreign media

The center presents all media services for journalists and local, Arab and foreign media outlets in one place to allow all television and radio channels and news agencies broadcast and cover the presidential elections in Syria from 7 AM till the closure of the ballot boxes

The center is equipped with technical equipment, computers, means of communication and internet services at high speeds to exchange news, video files and photos, in addition to providing free direct broadcast service, a private studio for filming and conducting television interviews, and a radio transmission unit for radio coverage

It has also been equipped with screens to transmit media coverage from the governorates through Syrian news channels and the center includes a ballot box for those wishing to vote

In a statement to reporters, Minister of Information said that there are 165 accredited correspondents in Syria for 65 countries, and the total number of media professionals coming from abroad and media professionals accredited inside Syria reached 290, as media delegations came from the United States of America, Russia, Denmark, the Netherlands, China and Japan to cover the elections

Presidential elections are scheduled to be held next Wednesday, May 26, from 7 in the morning until 7 in the evening