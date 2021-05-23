Health Ministry: 65 new coronavirus cases recorded, 15 patients recover, 5 pass away

Health Ministry announced on Sunday that 65 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Syria, adding that 15 coronavirus patients have recovered, and 5 others passed away

The Ministry said, in a statement, that the total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Syria has reached 24,117 till now, of which 21,549 have recovered and 1, 734 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was recorded in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad, while the first death was recorded on the 29th of the same month