Massive popular events across Syria in support of constitutional entitlement

The Syrians went out to streets all over the country to stress their support to homeland and to convey a message to the whole world that their decision is to go ahead towards the future and to overcome all foreign challenges and pressures, as the participation in the constitutional entitlement is a choice determined by the Syrian people

In Bajjaria village in Kamishli countryside, the locals organized a homeland tent in support of the participation in the presidential elections scheduled on May 26th



Hasaka city also witnessed many national events supporting the presidential elections as the National Union of Syrian Students in Hasaka carried out a patriotic concert entitled “Hope in Youth”.

In Lattakia, General Trade Union held a celebration at Dar al-Assad for Culture and Arts in support of the Presidential entitlement

Head of the Union, Jamal al-Qaderi, said that this entitlement is a letter to all honorable and to all those who sincerely work for the sake of Syria

National Union of Syrian Students in Lattakia also organized a massive gathering at Tishreen University with participation of students and administrative cadres from many collages and institutes in support of Presidential entitlement