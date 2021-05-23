eighty six US occupation vehicles loaded with military, logistic equipment enter Hasaka countryside

A convey of the US occupation’s trucks loaded with military and logistic equipment entered the occupation’s bases in Hasaka countryside coming from Iraq through the illegitimate al-Walid crossing

local sources from al-Swaidiyeh village told SANA reporter that a convoy including 86 US occupation trucks loaded with logistic support including refrigeration tankers, trailers and dozens of vehicles, including Hummer armored vehicles and empty trucks entered Khrab al-Jir illegitimate military airport in al-Yarubiya area in Hasaka countryside

The sources indicated that the vehicles included a number of tankers for transporting oil, as the occupation has been systematically stealing Syrian oil for months from its areas of deployment in the Syrian al-Jazeera region and it has been transporting to its bases in Iraqi territories

On May 17th, a convoy that consists of 40 trailers belonging to the US occupation loaded with containers and tankers loaded with stolen oil and a number of refrigeration tankers accompanied by military vehicles leaved Khrab al-Jir military airport through the illegitimate al-Walid crossing heading for Iraq