Mikdad hands over results of sorting of ballots of Syrians abroad to Higher Judicial Committee for Elections

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faysal Mikdad handed over Higher Judicial Committee for Elections the results of sorting of ballots of Syrians abroad who cast their votes to the presidential elections in the presence of Minister of Justice, Judge Ahmad al-Sayyed

Mikdad said the presidential elections for the Syrians abroad were held in 46 ballot boxes at the Syrian embassies and it was proceeded positively and democratic atmospheres

Mikdad added that the percentage of participation of voters abroad is very high despite of that some authorities prevented the Syrians from reaching to ballot boxes

The Minister went on saying that “We welcomed those who were not able to cast their votes at the Syrian embassy in Lebanon to do their national duty on the Syrian Arab Republic ground