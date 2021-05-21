Moscow: Al-Nusra terrorists with help of White Helmets plan to carry out provocative acts using toxic chemicals in Syria

Russian Foreign Ministry said that the terrorist organization of Jabhat al-Nusra with the help of “White Helmets” terrorists are planning to carry out provocative acts in Syria using toxic chemicals against civilians

Sputnik quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement on Friday that that it obtained the information from a reliable source that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization in Syria is preparing to stage another provocation using toxic materials according to a scenario prepared, with help of members of the pseudo-humanitarian organization ‘White Helmets” as they are amassing chemicals in the de-escalation zone in Idleb to use them against the civilians

Last February, the ministry revealed that the terrorist organizations positioned in Idleb were preparing for a new fabrication of using chemical weapons in cooperation with the terrorist organization “White Helmets” to accuse the Syrian Arab Army

“In the run-up to an important milestone in the life of the Syrian state – the presidential election in Syria set for May 26 – the threat of such dirty methods is on the rise. In this regard, we hope that the release of the aforementioned information will probably help disrupt those criminal plans and help avert the deaths of innocent people,” the Ministry added