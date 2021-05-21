Syria.Millenium

Health Ministry: 55 New Coronavirus Cases Recorded, 29 Patients Recover, 6 Pass Away

Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that 55 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Syria, adding that 29 coronavirus patients have recovered, and 6 others passed away

The Ministry said, in a statement, that the total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Syria has reached 23,939 till now, of which 21,489 have recovered and 1, 720 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was recorded in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad, while the first death was recorded on the 29th of the same month

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Syria condemns German government’s decision to ban Syrian citizens from their…

Syria.Millenium

President al-Assad: existence of Israeli entity in the region based on terrorizing…

Syria.Millenium

Ambassador Abdul-Karim: attack of a number of Lebanese people om Syrian citizens…

Syria.Millenium

Syrian citizens in Iran head for the embassy in Tehran to cast their votes