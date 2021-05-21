Health Ministry: 55 New Coronavirus Cases Recorded, 29 Patients Recover, 6 Pass Away

Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that 55 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Syria, adding that 29 coronavirus patients have recovered, and 6 others passed away

The Ministry said, in a statement, that the total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Syria has reached 23,939 till now, of which 21,489 have recovered and 1, 720 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was recorded in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad, while the first death was recorded on the 29th of the same month