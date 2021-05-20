Syrians abroad cast their votes to Presidential elections of Syrian Arab Republic

Syrians abroad started to cast their votes to the Presidential elections with the opening of the ballot boxes at the Syrian consulates in the two Australian cities of Sydney and Melbourne

Speaking to SANA correspondent, the Honorary Consul of Syria in Sydney, Dr.Maher Dabbagh , said that the consulate in Sydney and its office in Melbourne have opened their doors before the Syrians residing in Australia and who have already registered at the electoral lists to participate in the Presidential elections

In Melbourne, Deputy honorary Consul in Sydney, Abdullah al-Tawil, affirmed in a statement that the consulate office in Melbourne opened its doors at 7 a.m. according to the Australian time for Syrians participating in the Presidential elections, as the consulate completed all preparations and necessary equipment for the election process in Melbourne

Meanwhile, the Syrian Embassy in Tokyo also opened ballot boxes for Syrians residing in Japan to cast their votes in the Presidential election of the Syrian Arab Republic

The Syrian Embassy in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia also opened ballot boxes for Syrians to cast their ballots in the 2021 presidential elections

In the same context ,The Syrian Embassy in Beijing opened ballot boxes for Syrians residing in China to cast their votes in the presidential elections

Ballot boxes were also opened for Syrians residing in India to cast their ballots in the Presidential elections

Meanwhile ,ballot boxes at the Syrian Embassy in Islamabad were opened for Syrians residing in Pakistan to cast their votes in the Presidential elections

Syrians residing in Indonesia are also casting their votes in the 2021 Syrian presidential elections

Ballot boxes in Iran were opened for Syrians residing there to cast their ballots in the elections

Syrian Embassy in Muscat also opens ballot boxes for Syrians residing in Sultanate of Oman to cast their votes in the 2021 Presidential elections

For time being, Syrians residing in Lebanon are awaiting the Syrian Embassy in Beirut to open to cast their ballots in the 2021 Syrian Presidential elections

