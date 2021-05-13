Temperatures to rise, skies clear in general

Temperatures will increase in the eastern and al-Jazeera regions to become from 3 to 7 degrees above average in most regions, while they will be around average in the coastal region, as the country is affected by a superficial low air pressure accompanied with southwestern air currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere

Meteorology Department expected in its Thursday bulletin that weather will be hot and the skies will be clear in general with some scattered clouds, while the weather will be misty in the eastern, al-Badia (semi desert) and al-Jazeera regions

The wind will be westerly to northwesterly with a low to moderate speed, and the sea waves will be low in height

The expected temperatures in some major Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 34/15, Daraa 33/16, Homs 31/14, Lattakia 31/17, Aleppo 33/14 and Deir Ezzor 38/22