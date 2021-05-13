President al-Assad performs Eid al-Fitr prayers at Grand Umayyad Mosque in Damascus

President al-Assad was accompanied in the prayer by Minister of the Islamic Endowments“Awqaf”, Grand Mufti of the Republic and a number of the state officials, al-Baath Party officials, MPs, Islamic scholars and a crowd of citizens

The prayer was led by Sheikh Hussam Eddin al-Farfour, General Supervisor of Islamic al-Fatih Complex in Damascus, who delivered Eid al-Fitr sermon, in which he talked about the sublime meanings of Eid al-Adha of solidarity, compassion, cohesion and tolerance

He pointed out that the Eid comes in light of the escalation of the Zionist crimes against the people of Palestine, the owners of the land, the people of al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Resurrection, and that what the Zionists do against our people in beloved Palestine is a continuation of Nazism and the criminal fascism, saluting the people of Palestine, the steadfast heroes in the face of occupation

Sheikh al-Farfour indicated that Syria is the cradle of civilizations from which Islam and Christianity were launched so that their light permeated the world, and that Syria has taught the world how civilization should be

“And you, Mr. President, has taught us and humanity, by issuing the amnesty decree how morals, tolerance and forgiveness are at a time when we are most in need of compassion and the rejection of hatred, division and rivalry in our country that Allah Almighty has blessed,” al-Farfour said

Sheikh al-Farfour stressed that our democracy emanates from our land, religion, Arabism, and our belonging to Syria, and is not like the Western democracies under the pretext of which those pirate aggressors like America and others shed the blood of our people and steal our wheat and the wealth of our country, affirming that Syria, thanks to the cohesion of its people, its leadership, and the sacrifices of its army, has been able to overcome the crisis which it has been facing over the past years

Al-Farfour concluded Eid sermon by praying to Allah Almighty to protect Syria from the schemes of its enemies, restore security and safety to its territories, support its army, have mercy on its martyrs and heal its wounded, and to grant success to President al-Assad to achieve the best interests of the homeland