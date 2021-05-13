Health Ministry: 53 new coronavirus cases recorded, 294 patients recover, 6 pass away

The Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that 53 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Syria, adding that 294 coronavirus patients recovered, and 6 others passed away

In a statement, the Ministry noted that the total number of the coronavirus cases recorded in Syria has reached 23,543 till now, of which 19, 610 have recovered and 1,676 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was recorded in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad, while the first fatality was recorded on the 29th of the same month