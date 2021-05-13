Foreign Ministry: Syria categorically rejects allegations of statement issued by meeting of G-7 Foreign Ministers

Syria has categorically rejected allegations of statement issued by meeting of G-7 Foreign Ministers which come in the context of continuous misleading campaigns, stressing that the political process is a purely national, sovereign Syrian issue to be decided by the Syrians themselves with a facilitation by the United Nations without any external interference

In response to a statement issued by G-7 which is full of misinformation, Foreign and Expatriates Ministry told SANA in statement on Wednesday that the Syrian government categorically rejects allegations of the statement issued by meeting of G-7 Foreign Ministers, which come in the context of continuous misinformation campaigns, with the aim of covering up acts of aggression and occupation, sponsoring terrorist organizations and looting Syrians’ resources and destructing their economic achievements and their cultural and human identity and hindering the return of Syrian refugees

The Ministry concluded its statement by saying that government of the Syrian Arab Republic affirms that the political process is a pure national, sovereign Syrian issue decided by the Syrians themselves with the facilitation of the United Nations and without external interference, stressing that it will not tolerate occupation and terrorism, reminding of the amnesty decree issued by President of the Syrian Arab Republic, on May 2nd, 2021 , which included a wide spectrum of the Syrian people