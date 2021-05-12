President al-Assad receives Zarif.. talks deal with bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation

President Bashar al-Assad received on Wednesday Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, and an accompanying delegation

Talks during the deal meeting dealt with bilateral relations between the two countries and continuation of consultation and coordination at all levels, in addition to means of enhancing joint cooperation in various fields, especially at the economic level, in the interest of the two peoples and the two friendly countries

The talks also tackled the developments of the political track, including Committee of Discussing Constitution, in addition to the field situation in Syria and the illegal US and Turkish presence which impedes the continuation of the war against terrorism and destabilizes the situation in the region

Discussions also dealt with the developments of the situation in the region, the recent Israeli aggression on the Palestinian territories, and Israeli practices aimed at changing the status and situation of the occupied Palestinian lands, including Jerusalem

Minister Zarif briefed President al-Assad on developments of the Iranian nuclear file, the details of negotiations that are taking place around it, and the destructive role played by some parties, which aim to obstruct progress in these negotiations