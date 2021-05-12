Scores of Palestinians martyred, wounded in Gaza and West Bank as Israeli occupation escalates its attacks on the besieged Strip

Four Palestinians were martyred in Israeli air aggression on the central and southern parts of Gaza Strip

The Israeli aggression raised the number of Palestinian martyrs since Monday to 43

Maan News Agency reported that the occupation air forces targeted a motorcycle in Khan Yunis, south of the Strip, and a car in Beit Lahia north of it, which led to the martyrdom of three Palestinians and wounding others

The number of martyrs since the beginning of the aggression yesterday has risen to 38, including 12 children, in addition to the injury of hundreds, and the massive destruction of Palestinian homes, properties, and infrastructure

This morning, the Israeli occupation forces renewed aggression against separate areas in the besieged Gaza Strip

Wafa News Agency reported that the Israeli warplanes launched more than 40 raids that targeted the western, northern and southern areas of the Strip, destroying a number of Palestinian homes and properties and causing severe material damage to the infrastructure

The agency added that the occupation air forces targeted Khan Yunis, with dozens of missiles, in the southern Gaza Strip, which led to severe damage to the homes and properties of the Palestinians

Meanwhile, three Palestinians were martyred on Wednesday at dawn and three others were injured in the continued Israeli aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip

Wafa News Agency stated that the occupation’s air force targeted a residential building in Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City with missiles as three Palestinians from the same family were martyred and three others were injured

The occupation warplanes also targeted with three missiles an eight-story residential building in the center of Gaza as the building was completely destroyed completely

The occupation forces have continued the acts of aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip as on Tuesday the occupation’s warplanes shelled a residential building Gaza City

A Palestinian martyred, scores injured by Israeli occupation fire in occupied Jerusalem, West Bank

Two Palestinians were martyred and scores were injured, and 32 were arrested on Wednesday at dawn as the Israeli occupation forces stormed different areas in the West Bank

Palestinian media outlets stated that the occupation forces stormed al-Fawwar Cam, south of Hebron, and the towns of Aqabah in Tubas and Beita in Nablus, and opened fire and toxic gas grenades at the Palestinians as two Palestinians were martyred and two others were injured, while scores suffered suffocation

The total number of Palestinian martyrs in the continued aggression launched by the occupation forces and their settlers on the Palestinians since Monday in occupied Jerusalem and other states and towns in the West Bank has reached three, in addition to the injury of hundreds of the Palestinians

The occupation forces also stormed Hebron City and opened fire at the Palestinians and toxic gas grenades as five of them were injured

The Israeli occupation forces continue their barbaric practices in the Palestinian territories as a Palestinian was martyred and another one was injured yesterday by fire of the occupation forces south of Nablus in the West Bank

Meanwhile, in occupied Jerusalem, 27 Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation fire

Wafa News Agency stated that the occupation forces stormed Jerusalem Old City and opened fire and toxic gas grenades on the Palestinians as 27 of them were injured

Over the past days, occupied Jerusalem City has been facing a huge Judization campaign which aims to empty it of the Palestinians as hundreds of the Palestinians have been injured or suffered suffocation in the continued attacks of al-Aqsa, Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and Bab al-Amoud

In the same context, the Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday at dawn arrested a Palestinian in Qalqilya City in the West Bank

Wafa News Agency reported that the occupation forces stormed the city and raided the Palestinians’ houses and arrested one of them

On Tuesday, the occupation forces arrested 11 Palestinians in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem