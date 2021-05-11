Syria.Millenium

Health Ministry: 51 new coronavirus cases recorded, 292 patients recover, 6 pass away

Health ministry said on Monday that 51 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Syria, while 292 coronavirus patients recovered and 6 others passed away

In a statement to SANA, the Ministry added that the total number of coronavirus infections recorded in Syria till now has reached up to 23490 of which 19316 have recovered, while 1670 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was recorded in Syria on march 22nd, 2020 for a person who came from abroad, while the first fatality was registered on 29th of the same month

