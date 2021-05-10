Mikdad receives a copy of credentials of Iran’s Ambassador

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faysal Mikdad, received on Monday a copy of credentials of the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria, Mahdi Sobhani

Ambassador Sobhani described as deep and strategic the relations between Syria and Iran, expressing his aspiration to work with the Syrian side in order to develop these relations and deepen ties between the Syrian and Iranian peoples

He referred to Syria’s victory in its war on terrorism and his country’s support for the reconstruction and boosting stability in Syria

For his part, Minister Mikdad welcomed Ambassador Sobhani, wishing him success in performing his duties and boosting relations between the two countries, stressing that relations between Syria and Iran are deep and important that meet the aspirations of the peoples in the two countries

He affirmed readiness of Foreign Ministry to provide the necessary facilities and support to Ambassador Sobhani to perform his duties in the Syrian Arab Republic