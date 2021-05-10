Hundreds of Palestinians injured as occupation forces storm al-Aqsa

hundreds of the Palestinians were injured as the Israeli occupation forces stormed al-Aqsa Mosque

Wafa News Agency said that the occupation forces stormed al-Aqsa and opened fire and toxic gas grenades and stun bombs at the Palestinians inside the Mosque as hundreds of them were injured and others suffered suffocation

The occupation forces closed all the gates leading to al-Aqsa Mosque and they deployed snipers in different areas across the mosque and its courtyards, and they prevented the teams of the Palestinian Red Crescent from reaching the Mosque to treat the injured

Over the past three days, hundreds of the Palestinians were injured and others were arrested as a result of assaults on them by the Israeli occupation forces in al-Aqsa Mosque and in al-Sheikh Jarrah and Bab al-Amoud neighborhoods in occupied Jerusalem