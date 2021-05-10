Worldwide coronavirus death toll exceeds three million and 305 thousand

The novel coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of more than there million and 305 thousand people since its outbreak in December 2019, according to the latest statistics by the American Worldometers Website

The Website, which tracks the latest developments of the pandemic, added that the total number of the worldwide infections has amounted to 158,940,456 till now, and the fatalities have reached up to 3,305,922, while the recoveries have climbed to 136, 429, 438

The US still tops the worst hit countries by the virus in terms of the number of infections and deaths as it has recorded 595,811 deaths out of 33,475,283 infections

India comes second as it has registered 246,146 deaths out of 22,662,410 infections, meanwhile brazil comes in the third place with 422,340 deaths out of 15,184,790 infections