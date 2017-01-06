م 2:02 2017/01/6

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

President Bashar al-Assad met on Thursday the 5th of January 2017 Faleh al-Fayad, the National Security Advisor and Envoy of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

Al-Fayad conveyed to President al-Assad an oral message from al-Abadi, in which he affirmed the importance of cooperation and coordination between Syria and Iraq in their war against the terrorist organizations and the need to enhance this cooperation in the coming period.

During the meeting, stress was placed on the achievements made in the two countries in terms of the war against terrorism, with the most recent ones being the expelling of terrorists from Aleppo in Syria and the advance of Iraqi forces in Mosul. Both sides affirmed that these achievements represent a victory for the two brotherly people of Syria and Iraq as they share the same enemy, which is terrorism and its destructive Takfiri ideology.

President al-Assad and al-Fayad also highlighted the importance of concerted efforts of all countries in the fight against terrorism as the outcome of this war will not only influence the shaping of the future of the region, but will also have its impacts on the whole world, especially that terrorism knows no boundaries, a fact that was proved through the terrorist attacks that have hit many of the countries in the region and beyond.