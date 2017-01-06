م 2:02 2017/01/6

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said the UN welcomes and supports talks expected to be held in the Kazakh capital of Astana on the crisis in Syria.

De Mistura said at a press conference in Geneva on Thursday the 5th of January 2017 that the preparations are underway for Astana meeting and the United Nations welcomes these efforts and any efforts on the cessation of hostilities. The UN Envoy affirmed that the UN will take into consideration any initiative that will be issued from the Astana meeting.

The international envoy pointed out that one of the challenges that face holding any meeting about the crisis in Syria is related to the invitations and who will participate from “the opposition” and how many persons should attend the meetings.