2017/01/6

The Central Bank of Syria (CBS) set on Wednesday the 4th of January 2017 the exchange rate of the USD against the Syrian Pound (SYP) at 517.43 for banks, 517.42 for exchange companies, and 514.85 for transfers.

The Bank set the price of the EUR against the SYP at 538.41 for banks, 538.40 for exchange companies and SYP 535.73 for transfers.