Temperature degrees will continue to rise to become above average by 2 to 4 degrees as the country is affected by a superficial high air pressure accompanied by southwestern air currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the skies to be clear to partly cloudy in general, with a chance of showers over the coastal mountains. The Department warns of frost formation in the mountains and fog in inland areas. The wind will be southeasterly of low to moderate speed, while the sea waves will be of low amplitude.

The expected temperature degrees in some Syrian cities are as follows: Damascus 14/04, Daraa 15/05, Homs 13/05, Hama 12/06, Lattakia 16/10, Aleppo 14/03 and Deir Ezzor 17/05.