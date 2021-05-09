Syria condemns barbaric and inhuman behavior of Israeli occupation and settlers against Palestinian people

Syria condemned with strongest terms barbaric and inhuman behavior of Israeli occupation authorities and their settlers against the Palestinian people and the occupied Palestinian territory

Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that the Israeli occupation authorities and their settlers continue their joint aggression against the Palestinian people, adding that the occupation turns a blind eye to the international law and Geneva Conventions of 1949

The Ministry went on saying that storming al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied al-Quds by Israeli occupation and settlers coincided with other settlers’ aggression on Palestinian citizens in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, Bab al-Amud and Silwan preventing them from performing their religious prayers during the Holy month of Ramadan, in addition to attacking their homes are a rude and fierce aggression requires holding Isreali occupation accountable before Security council

The Ministry said that Syria stresses the importance of preserving the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People based on the international law principles and UN resolutions relevant to the Palestinian Cause

The Ministry concluded its statement by saying that Syria stresses the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to freedom and ending the Israeli occupation of their territories and establishing their sovereign state with al-Quds as its capital