CBS warns against amounts of counterfeited foreign currency in black market
Central Bank of Syria (CBS) called on citizens to prevent from buying foreign currency from the black market for currency exchange and not to resort to irregular exchange companies to obtain their need of the foreign currency
In a statement, CBS said that some citizens visited the CBS to pay sums owed on them in foreign currency and it was found that there were large amounts of counterfeited foreign currency which had been purchased from the black market