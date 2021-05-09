Health Ministry receives 40 ambulances provided by WHO

The Health Ministry announced on Sunday that it received 40 ambulances provided by the World Health Organization(WHO) with the aim of supporting the ambulance system on which huge damages had been inflicted due to the terrorist attacks.

In a statement to journalists, Health minister, Dr. Hassan al-Ghabbash said that the ambulances are modern and fully equipped and will be operated immediately , noting that the Ministry is constantly seeking to enhance the emergency system, in coordination with the international organizations and civil society associations on health affair

Al-Ghabbash highly appreciated all efforts made by health sector’s workers, especially in emergency services to save the lives of patients

WHO representative to Syria, Dr Akjemal Magtymova, in turn, said that the organization has secured 51 ambulances during the past three years in order to support the health sector in Syria which suffered so much during war years, yet it is still offering health services

She indicated that ambulances are equipped with Oxygen cylinders, first aid kits and ventilators for covid-19 patients

She referred to the rapid response and efforts made by the Health Ministry regarding covid-19 epidemic which contributed to prevent the virus from spreading significantly