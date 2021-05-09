Israeli occupation warplanes renew aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip

The Israeli occupation warplanes renewed aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip

Wafa News Agency stated that Israeli F-16 fighter jets targeted with two rockets Deir al-Balah area in the middle of the Strip causing damages to the Palestinians’ properties

On a daily basis, the occupation forces launch acts of aggression on Palestinian’s lands on the outskirts of the besieged Gaza Strip to deprive them of cultivating them in light of the unjust siege imposed on them from years

The Gaza Strip witnessed on Saturday a demonstration in protest against the violations committed by the Israeli occupation against the sanctities in occupied Palestine